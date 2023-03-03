Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital, 'condition stable'

"She is undergoing observation and investigations and her condition is stable," said DS Rana, chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.
Earlier on 11 January, She was admitted to the hospital for treatment of a viral respiratory infection.
Physicians in the hospital said she was discharged after her condition was stable.
Ajay Swaroop, chairman (Board of Management) of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, “UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was discharged from the hospital in a stable and satisfactory condition on 10 January at 3 pm.”
The former Congress president made her last public appearance in Naya Raipur, Chhattisgarh for the 85th plenary session of the party.