India

Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital, 'condition stable'

ANI
New Delhi
Former Congress president Sonia GandhiReuters file photo

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sri Ganga Ram hospital in New Delhi on account of fever. The hospital in a statement said that her condition is stable.

According to the official statement from the hospital, Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on 2nd March.

"She is undergoing observation and investigations and her condition is stable," said DS Rana, chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Earlier on 11 January, She was admitted to the hospital for treatment of a viral respiratory infection.

Physicians in the hospital said she was discharged after her condition was stable.

Ajay Swaroop, chairman (Board of Management) of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, “UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was discharged from the hospital in a stable and satisfactory condition on 10 January at 3 pm.”

The former Congress president made her last public appearance in Naya Raipur, Chhattisgarh for the 85th plenary session of the party.

Read more from India
Post Comment