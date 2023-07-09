This is an Indian challenge, says Congress leader after envoy says US ready to mediate in Manipur

After Eric Garcetti condemned the Manipur violence, adding that he was ready “to assist in any way” if asked, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday said External Affairs Minister Jaishankar should tell the US Ambassador to India that he had no role to play in the Northeast state and the onus was on the Union and the state governments to restore normalcy.

“Will the External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar summon the US Ambassador and tell him in no uncertain terms that the USA has no role whatsoever to play in Manipur? The responsibility for bringing back peace and harmony in Manipur is that of the Union Govt, the state govt, the civil society and political parties in the state, especially,” Jairam Ramesh tweeted on Friday.