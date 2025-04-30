Rubio to call India and Pakistan FMs, urge not to 'escalate'

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will urge his Indian and Pakistani counterparts not to escalate, his spokeswoman said Tuesday, as tensions soar between the arch-rivals after a deadly attack in Indian-administered Kashmir.

"We are reaching out to both parties and telling, of course, them to not escalate the situation," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters.

"The secretary expects to speak with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and India as early as today or tomorrow," she said.