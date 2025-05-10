Pakistan summons its top nuclear body after launching offensive on India

Pakistan said it called a meeting on Saturday of the top body that oversees its nuclear arsenal after it launched a military operation against India early in the morning, targeting multiple bases including a missile storage site in northern India.

The Indian army said after the attacks that Pakistan was continuing its "blatant escalation" with drone strikes and using other munitions along India's western border, and that its "enemy designs" would be thwarted.

Five civilians were killed in the attacks in the Jammu region of Indian Kashmir, regional police said.