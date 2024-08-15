Indian chief justice cites Bangladesh situation to stress liberty
The chief justice of India, Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, has mentioned the recent developments in Bangladesh while stressing the importance of liberty.
Marking the independence day of India on Thursday, he hoisted the national flag on the Supreme Court premises and talked to the media over different issues.
At one point of his speech, he said, “We chose in 1950, the uncertainty of freedom, and what is happening today, say, in Bangladesh, is a clear reminder of how precious liberty is for us.”
He continued, “It is very easy to take freedom and liberty for granted, but it is important to understand the past stories to remind us how important these things are.”
A student-led mass uprising has recently toppled the Awami League government in Bangladesh. In the face of a massive demonstration, former prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, stepped down from her position and took shelter in India.
Since then, some untoward incidents, including attacks on Awami League men and minorities, have taken place in Bangladesh. Being the closest neighbour, a sense of tension emerged in India over the developments here.