G20 leaders' declaration adopted: Modi

Indian prime minister and G20 host Narendra Modi said Saturday the body had reached consensus on its leaders' declaration and announced its adoption.
"Because of our team's hard work, and with your support, there is a consensus on the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit declaration," he said.
"I announce the adoption of the declaration," he added, banging a ceremonial gavel.
Details of the joint communique are yet to be released.
Finding consensus among members has been increasingly difficult in recent years, with key G20 members deeply divided over Russia's war in Ukraine and how to pay for climate change.
But Indian civil servant Amitabh Kant, a key organiser of the New Delhi summit, said that Saturday's discussions proved this year was the most "ambitious" in the bloc's history.
"We have more than doubled the substantive work from previous presidencies," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.