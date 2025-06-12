India plane crash: What we know so far

The Gatwick Airport-bound plane left Ahmedabad, the main city of India's Gujarat state, with 242 people on board.

Air India's flight 171 issued a mayday call and crashed "immediately after takeoff", around 1:40 pm (0810 GMT), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said.

Several videos posted on social media, which AFP was not able to immediately verify, showed an aircraft rapidly losing altitude -- with its nose up -- before it hit a building and exploded into a ball of fire.

Air India said the passengers included 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese nationals and a Canadian. Two pilots and 10 cabin crew were also aboard.