Vote counting to begin shortly; when will results be known

Vote counting for the West Bengal Legislative Assembly election in West Bengal will begin today, Monday, at 8:00 am local time (8:30 am Bangladesh time). Political tension is running high across the state ahead of the results.

Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling All India Trinamool Congress are confident of victory, although exit polls have delivered mixed signals.

Counting will begin simultaneously at 77 centres across 23 districts, including Kolkata, from 8:00 am local time. In the previous election, there were 108 such centres. The largest counting centre in Kolkata has been set up at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, where results for 7 out of the city’s 11 constituencies will be counted.

Postal ballots will be counted first, followed by the opening of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Trends indicating winners and losers are expected to emerge by around noon. However, complete counting may continue into the night at some centres.