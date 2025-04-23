India

India shuts key land border, stalls water treaty with Pakistan

AFP
New Delhi
India and Pakistan flagsIANS File Photo

India is to shut the main land border with arch-rival Pakistan, the foreign ministry said Wednesday, a day after gunmen in Kashmir carried out the region's worst attack on civilians in years.

India's top career diplomat Vikram Misri told reporters in New Delhi that the border crossing at Attari-Wagah border "will be closed with immediate effect", adding that those with valid travel documents may return before 1 May.

Besides, India has stalled a key water-sharing treating with Pakistan

"The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism", India's top career diplomat Vikram Misri told reporters in New Delhi.

