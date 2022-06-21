India

PK Halder sent to judicial custody for 14 more days

Kolkata
A court in West Bengal has sent Prashanta Kumar (PK) Halder and six others to judicial custody for 14 more days. After the period, they will be produced before the court on 5 July.

A special court judge in Kolkata, Jibon Kumar Sadhu, passed the order on Tuesday.

PK Halder, who had misappropriated Tk 35 billion (Tk 3500 crore), was arrested on 14 May in Kolkata. Five other persons were also arrested on that day by the Indian intelligence agency, Enforcement Directorate (ED).

ED took them on remand twice, for 14 days in total. Five of them, including a woman, were charged for smuggling money into India from Bangladesh through the 'hawala' system.

PK Halder and his associates invested these funds in various businesses and purchased property in West Bengal. ED appealed to the court to put the accused on a 14-day remand. The court granted them remand till 7 June.

