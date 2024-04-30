Seven Maoist rebels killed by Indian security forces

At least seven Maoist insurgents were shot dead by Indian security forces on Tuesday, police told AFP, the latest clash in a decades-long conflict waged in the country's wild central forests.

The guerrillas were killed in a remote part of the central state of Chhattisgarh, which has been the site of a number of deadly assaults on rebel encampments this year.

Security deployments in the state have been bolstered in the past month with India currently in the middle of a six-week general election.

"Bodies of seven Maoists have been recovered," Bastar district police inspector-general Sundarraj Pattilingam told AFP.

Two of the cadres killed were women, he said, adding that a large quantity of weapons including automatic firearms had been recovered.