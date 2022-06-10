Protests in Maharashtra over controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad

A large number of people were seen participating in a protest march in Maharashtra's Solapur against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal over their controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

Meanwhile, in Navi Mumbai, a number of women carried out a march, protesting over the controversial religious statements against the Prophet. Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil confirmed that the situation across the state is under control.

"I would like to tell people of the state that situation across Maharashtra is under control & peaceful. Everyone, from all religious backgrounds, must try & continue that peace. Police were prepared. Only peaceful protests were seen in the state," said Maharashtra HM Dilip Walse-Patil.