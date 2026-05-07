Suvendu Adhikari’s aide murdered: West Bengal Police seize vehicle, probe underway
West Bengal Police on Thursday seized a vehicle in connection with the probe into the alleged murder of Chandra, personal assistant to West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.
West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Siddh Nath Gupta said that live rounds along with fired cartridges were recovered from the spot of the incident near Madhyamgram.
“We have started the investigation. The four-wheeler used in the crime has been seized, but it is being reported that the number plate is fake and has been tampered with. We have recovered live rounds and fired cartridges from the spot. Eyewitness accounts are being recorded, and evidence is being processed. Further investigation is underway,” Gupta said.
On Wednesday, Suvendu Adhikari’s PA was allegedly shot at and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital near Madhyamgram.
West Bengal BJP leaders termed the killing of Suvendu Adhikari’s aide as a “targeted and premeditated” attack.
BJP leader Sujay Kumar Dey accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of orchestrating the incident to create fear and assert dominance in the area. They also demanded strict action against the perpetrators.
Sujay Kumar Dey told reporters, “The actions committed were completely illegal. Who is responsible for this? From Bonga to places like Rajarhat and Gopalpur, the BJP has won. Why did the BJP not win in Madhyamgram? Because they want to turn Madhyamgram into a breeding ground. This was not justified.”
“According to our information, four to five individuals were riding on a motorcycle when they shot the victim, and the act was premeditated. Additionally, four to five motorcycles were involved in the incident,” he added.
Dey alleged that Adhikari’s personal assistant was specifically targeted in the incident. “Suvendu Adhikari’s personal assistant and driver were both present in the car; however, only his personal assistant was targeted and killed. There are no reports of any other attacks,” he added.
“They did not attack indiscriminately. They killed the specific individual they intended to target and then stopped. Through this act, they are trying to instil fear in Madhyamgram and show that power still rests with the TMC,” he further alleged.
Earlier, West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari termed the killing of his personal assistant a “cold-blooded and pre-planned murder” and urged the party workers to maintain peace, assuring that the culprits would be brought to justice.
Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has condemned the incident and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.
‘Shots fired at point-blank range’
An eyewitness to the killing of Chandra, personal assistant to West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, said that the shots were fired at point-blank range and the attack appeared to be “pre-planned”.
The eyewitness told ANI, “Just as Chandra’s car crossed mine, it suddenly stopped midway, and a bike-borne person came and started shooting on the left side of the car. The person seemed to be an expert and fled immediately. It appeared to be pre-planned. The shots were fired at point-blank range. I heard the sound of two rounds. The incident occurred between 10:30 pm and 11 pm, around 200-300 metres from the hospital. The public brought the victim to the hospital, and the driver of the car was also shot.”
Meanwhile, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul alleged a political motive behind the incident and claimed that CCTV footage was being examined.
“This is perhaps a consequence of Mamata Banerjee’s defeat in Bhabanipur. CCTV footage is currently being examined. Chandra was a trustworthy individual; he oversaw operations at the Leader of the Opposition’s office, was like a brother to our MLAs, and handled several responsibilities,” Paul said.
She further questioned the motive behind the killing and claimed there was widespread anger among party workers and supporters.
“Why was a man who had absolutely no connection with the BJP murdered? There is massive outrage among the public. We sought peace, but now the family will certainly demand answers. Just a short while ago, one of our booth workers was attacked with a knife and is currently hospitalised,” she added.