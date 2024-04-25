At least six killed in India hotel fire: police

At least six people were killed in a fire that ripped through a hotel in eastern India on Thursday, police said, with rescue teams still searching the wreckage for survivors.

The fire broke out at the Pal Hotel in Patna, the capital of Bihar state, and soon spread to adjacent buildings before it was extinguished.

"So far six people have been killed," a police officer told AFP on condition of anonymity, adding the toll was likely to go up as the rescue operation was still underway.