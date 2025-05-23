Modi says Pakistan will not get water from Indian-controlled rivers

Pakistan will not get water from rivers over which India has rights, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, upping the rhetoric in a standoff over water access triggered by a deadly attack in Indian Kashmir.

Pakistan's chief legal officer, in an interview with Reuters, responded that Islamabad remained willing to discuss water sharing between the neighbours but said India must stick to a decades-old treaty.

India said last month it was suspending the Indus Waters Treaty in a slew of measures after the 22 April attack in Indian Kashmir that New Delhi blamed on Islamabad - a charge Pakistan dismisses.