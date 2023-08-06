Tripura CM assures repair of damaged Bangladesh-India border fence

On a visit to the Chandipur-Srirampur area in the Unakoti district on Saturday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha assured of all necessary steps to repair portions of the Bangladesh-India border fencing that were damaged due to river erosion, the government informed through an official statement on Saturday.

Further, according to the statement, the CM, during his visit to the border area, interacted with the locals and heard their problems.