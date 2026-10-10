“We will ensure Gyanesh Kumar resigns”: Abhijeet Dipke says "ready to go to jail" ahead of march

Speaking to ANI, Dipke said, " If you think you can stop us by threatening us with jail or trying to intimidate us with the fear of imprisonment, you are mistaken. We are ready to go to jail. If you want to imprison us, go ahead—impose the NSA, the UAPA, or whatever laws you wish—but we will continue to fight to save this country's democracy."

He claimed that people were being deprived of their voting rights, asserting that he would continue to fight to "save the democracy of India."

"And we will ensure Gyanesh Kumar resigns, because over 13 crore votes have been deleted and people are being stripped of their voting rights; we will keep fighting for that cause. We have to save the democracy of India," he further said.