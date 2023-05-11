Women’s participation in Indian workforce shrinking

Five years ago, Amanjeet Kaur, a former consultant for ONQUE Media in New Delhi, was swiftly climbing the ladder of corporate success. She loved her marketing job, producing content and designing websites for different companies in India. Immersed in work, she barely had time to think about the future.

However, her marriage changed her life entirely. Forced by her family, she decided to give up her career. Although this was not easy, she believed the moral duty of raising a child superseded her professional aspirations.

Now that her son is older, she thinks it’s time for her to go back to work, but she is struggling with the challenges of doing so. “Leaving my career was the biggest setback, mentally and physically,” she told DW. “It is difficult to resume now after years of break. I feel that I lack the confidence to go out and do business.”