Outside mediation now crucial for Pakistan and India

With the risk of dangerous escalation between India and Pakistan the highest in decades, only international mediation can stop a spiral into all-out conflict between the nuclear-armed foes, analysts say.

Pakistan said it launched counterattacks on Saturday after India struck three of its air bases overnight following days of missile, artillery and drone strikes across the border.

It is the first time since the India-Pakistan war of 1971 -- before both got nuclear weapons -- that they have struck deep inside each other's territory, reaching as far as Karachi on the Arabian Sea coast.

These have also killed civilians far from Kashmir -- the death toll on both sides is now over 60 -- which further increases expectations on New Delhi and Islamabad to respond in a robust manner.

"Civilian casualties changes the entire situation and puts both governments under tremendous public pressure," said Praveen Donthi, senior India analyst for the International Crisis Group.

"Both powers on their own are not going to de-escalate."

Conflicts in more recent times have been confined mostly to in or near Kashmir, the Himalayan territory split between the two countries -- and claimed by both in full -- following independence in 1947.

Most recently in 2019, these have followed a pattern of brief, intense strikes and counter strikes, followed by a willingness on both sides to de-escalate.

"In this case, emotions and mistrust are so high that international mediation will be of the essence," said Michael Kugelman, a Washington DC-based South Asia analyst.

"There's still no clear path to an off ramp."