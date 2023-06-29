India struggles with quelling ethnic clashes

Manipur’s government is run by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Since the unrest began, hundreds of Indian civil society groups have joined in condemning the violence and urged Modi and the BJP to take action.

“Manipur is burning today in very large part due to the divisive politics played by the BJP. On them lies the onus to stop this ongoing civil war before more lives are lost,” said a joint statement issued by the groups.

“Clearly, the role of BJP lies in using force and coercion to entrench its foothold in the state. Pretending to be an ally to both communities is only widening the chasm of historical tensions between them without any effort to facilitate a dialogue towards resolution,” it added.

In June, the Indian government established a 51-member peace committee to address the violence in Manipur. However, the committee is proving to be a nonstarter, as organizations representing the ethnic groups have said they will not take part.

Its most prominent member, theater personality Ratan Thiyam, has said he won’t be part of the committee, telling the Indian Express newspaper that his name was placed on the panel without his consent.

“There is so much violence and we are yet to hear a word from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We need political will and political power. So many people are dying even today. Unless the government comes to the picture, the situation will continue to be alarming. I have never seen such a situation,” Thiyam said, as reported in Indian media.