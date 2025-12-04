Russia's Putin in India for defence, trade talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in India on Thursday for a two-day visit aimed at deepening defence ties, as New Delhi faces heavy US pressure to stop buying oil from Moscow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is facing heavy US pressure to stop buying oil from Moscow, was at the airport to welcome the Russian leader in person, greeting him on the red carpet with a hug, before riding together in the same car.

Putin, on his first visit to India since the Ukraine war, is accompanied by his Defence Minister Andrei Belousov, with possible deals on fighter jets and air defence systems expected to be discussed.

In an interview with India Today, Putin said he was "very happy" to be meeting "my friend" Modi.

"The range of our cooperation with India is huge," he said in remarks translated by the broadcaster, citing ship and aircraft manufacturing, nuclear energy and space exploration.

Modi will host Putin for a private dinner on Thursday evening, followed by a summit meeting on Friday.