Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised swift justice in the NEET examination paper leak cases. However, the student protest group Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has rejected the assurance, insisting that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must resign.

The opposition has also dismissed the Prime Minister's appeal, deciding that Parliament will not discuss the issue unless Pradhan steps down.

Congress MP KC Venugopal told reporters on Thursday that opposition leaders had informed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that they would boycott any discussion until the Education Minister was dismissed. So, there appears to be little prospect of an immediate resolution to the student movement.