What has happened so far in India's protests demanding education minister's resignation
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised swift justice in the NEET examination paper leak cases. However, the student protest group Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has rejected the assurance, insisting that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must resign.
The opposition has also dismissed the Prime Minister's appeal, deciding that Parliament will not discuss the issue unless Pradhan steps down.
Congress MP KC Venugopal told reporters on Thursday that opposition leaders had informed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that they would boycott any discussion until the Education Minister was dismissed. So, there appears to be little prospect of an immediate resolution to the student movement.
However, the opposition's position is not unanimous. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) have not joined the boycott. Venugopal said all other opposition parties remain united in demanding Pradhan's resignation.
The protesters and the opposition received a major boost on Thursday when veteran Gandhian activist Anna Hazare publicly endorsed their demands.
Hazare, who led the landmark 2011 anti-corruption hunger strike that forced the then Congress-led UPA government to enact the Lokpal law, had remained silent until now.
On Wednesday, he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi. According to The Indian Express, Hazare wrote that the government will not fall if Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. Rather, it will enable the government to function more responsibly and play a more effective role.
Describing reports of police violence against protesters as "deeply painful," Hazare urged the Prime Minister to engage directly with demonstrators.
"Talk to the protesters. Listen to them patiently. Build an atmosphere of trust and confidence, and seek a solution through constructive dialogue."
No such initiative has yet been announced. Nevertheless, the government has once again expressed its willingness to negotiate. Union Minister Jitendra Singh told CJP leaders on Thursday that the government was prepared to hold talks at any time and at any place convenient for them.
The protests also continued to paralyse Parliament on Thursday.
Repeated disruptions by opposition lawmakers forced both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha to adjourn several times throughout the day.
Opposition MPs staged demonstrations inside the Parliament complex, while members of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) organised counter-protests.
Leaders of the ruling coalition accused Rahul Gandhi of provoking young people for narrow political gains.
Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joined the opposition protest, carrying a large banner reading "Dismiss Pradhan" in English and Hindi.
The opposition chanted, ‘Save lives, stop NEET.’ The ruling coalition responded with slogans including, ‘Don't mislead the youth, Rahul Gandhi, wake up.’
At one point, lawmakers from both sides confronted each other face-to-face. CPM MP John Brittas was seen snatching a poster from BJP MP Arun Singh. Security personnel intervened, forming a human barrier to prevent the confrontation from escalating while slogan-shouting continued.
The government told both houses that it was ready for a debate on NEET and the education system. The opposition refused, insisting there would be no discussion until Dharmendra Pradhan resigned.
Both houses were first adjourned until noon, then until 2:00 pm, before being suspended for the rest of the day. Parliament has now remained effectively paralysed for four consecutive days.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kirren Rijiju said in the Lok Sabha that the government is ready to discuss the issue whenever, however, and for as long as the opposition wants—but discussions cannot be subject to preconditions.
Modi's message and Rahul Gandhi's response
Prime Minister Modi addressed the protesting students early Thursday morning through a post on X in both Hindi and English.
He wrote, “Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared.”
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responded shortly afterward on X, directly tagging the Prime Minister's post.
He wrote, “You are the one who has harmed the future of our youth the most. You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system - and protected every person responsible for it.
The students’ demands are clear: 1. Sack Dharmendra Pradhan. 2. Apologise to the students. 3. Take action against those who assaulted them.
Almost simultaneously, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) reposted Modi's message with a brief response:
"Dharmendra Pradhan must resign."
Clashes at Jantar Mantar
Late Wednesday night, police and protesters clashed in three separate confrontations at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
Several protesters and police officers were injured.
Police used batons and tear gas, and filed First Information Reports (FIRs) against those detained.
CJP leaders blamed both the BJP and the Delhi Police for the violence.
CJP leader Abhijit Dipke told reporters, "We've been protesting at Jantar Mantar for over a month without any trouble. This is the first time violence has occurred. The BJP and the police are behind it."
He alleged that, acting on BJP instructions, police had brought in hired troublemakers to provoke violence.
"Truckloads of stones were brought in. BJP supporters threw them. Their aim is to discredit the CJP."
Metro stations remain closed
Delhi Metro authorities kept 16 metro stations closed throughout Wednesday and continued the closures on Thursday morning.
The affected stations are located around Connaught Place and nearby areas, causing severe inconvenience to commuters.
Some passengers staged anti-government demonstrations at several stations.
The Supreme Court Bar Association has urged the Chief Justice of India to intervene, arguing that the closures prevented many lawyers from reaching court on time and caused widespread disruption.
Chief Justice Surya Kant has assured the association that the matter will be considered.