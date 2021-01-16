Sanitation worker gets first shot as India launches vaccination campaign

Kumar received his shot at Delhi's premier All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), just one of 3,006 vaccination centres established around the country.

On the first day of an immunisation campaign, that the government says is the biggest in the world, India aims to vaccinate around 300,600 people.

With a population of nearly 1.4 billion people, India is the world's most populous country after China, but the government says it will not have the vaccinate everyone to achieve herd immunity.

India, which has reported the highest number of coronavirus infections after the United States, and it plans to vaccinate around 300 million people with two doses in the first six to eight months of the year.

People will not be able to choose between the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine and a government-backed, vaccine developed by India's Bharat Biotech whose efficacy is not known. Both are being produced locally.