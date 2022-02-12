Schools for classes 11, 12, colleges to remain closed till 16 Feb

Earlier, in view of the Hijab row, the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) had declared the closure of institutions from 9 January to 11 January.

“Now as a precautionary measure, the closure of universities and colleges have been extended. This closure is applicable for government, aided, unaided degree colleges, diploma, and engineering colleges”, minister stated.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that schools in the state will reopen on Monday for classes up to class 10.

The Karnataka government on Friday announced that classes will email shut as the high court would continue to hear petitions challenging the Hijab ban on Monday.