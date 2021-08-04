Situation at border normal: Assam minister

The situation at Assam-Mizoram border is normal said Assam minister Ashok Singhal adding that he along with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora, will meet Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga on Thursday to find a resolution.

“The situation at the interstate border is normal. Atul Bora and I will be going to Aizwal on 5th August to meet Mizoram Chief Minister and his ministers. We will find a resolution through talks,” said Singhal, who serves as Minister for the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs and Irrigation in Assam.

Recently, the Assam government’s spokesperson Pijush Hazarika had said that they want a “permanent peaceful solution” to the border dispute with Mizoram.