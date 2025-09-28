At least 36 dead in stampede at campaign rally of Vijay in India

At least 36 people were killed Saturday after a stampede broke out at a campaign rally of popular actor-turned-politician Vijay in Tamil Nadu, the state's chief minister said.

"I am deeply saddened and pained to learn that 36 people, including eight children and 16 women, have died so far," MK Stalin said in a statement posted on X.

Lawmaker V. Senthilbalaji said some 58 people were injured and taken to the hospital.