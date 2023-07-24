Indian rescuers recover 27 dead but no sign of dozens of missing villagers

Hundreds of rescuers ended a four-day search for scores of people still missing after heavy monsoon rains triggered a massive landslide in a village in western India, an official said Sunday.

The rescue teams recovered the bodies of 27 people killed in the Wednesday night landslide that hit the Raigadh district village of Irshalwadi, located nearly 80 kilometers (50 miles) from Mumbai, the Maharashtra state capital.

Seventy-eight people were thought to be missing as of Sunday, Deepak Avadh, an official of the National Disaster Response Force, said. The state government and the relief agency later decided to end the search operations, Avadh said, implying there was no hope of finding any survivors.

No more bodies were recovered Sunday, he said.