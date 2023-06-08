‘Modi’s charisma and Hindutva not enough to win’

Prime Minister Modi’s charisma and Hindutva as an ideological glue would not be sufficient to win the Loksabha elections in 2024, said an editorial of Organiser, an affiliated publication of the right wing Hindu organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
In the editorial published on 23 May, Organiser’s incumbent editor said it was important to ponder regarding the 2024 general elections especially following the loss in Karnataka election. Prafulla Ketkar said, “For the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it is the right time to take stock of the situation. Without strong leadership and effective delivery at the regional level, Prime Minister Modi’s charisma and Hindutva as an ideological glue would not be sufficient.”
Organiser was launched as an English language newspaper in 1947. The editors of the newspaper included India’s former deputy prime minister LK Advani, RSS’ national level senior leader KR Malkani and Seshadri Chari. IN general it is considered that Organiser brings forward the thoughts of RSS.
In the editorial titled ‘Karnataka Results: Opportune time for Introspection’, Prafulla Ketkar analysed objectively the reasons of BJP’s defeat in Karnataka. He writes, “First time since Prime Minister Modi took the reins at the Centre (in 2014), the BJP had to defend the corruption charges in an assembly election. The ruling party tried its best to galvanise the voters with national-level programmes, while the Congress tried its best to keep it at the local level…. Anti-incumbency against the sitting Ministers should be a concerning factor for the BJP.”
Regarding Congress party, Prafulla Ketkar writes in the editorial, “Congress tends to gain when the role of national-level leadership is minimal and the election campaign is kept it at the local level.” He also warned that BJP will keep a keen eye on how far the Congress is being able to fulfil its responsibilities.
Prafulla Ketkar is a journalist and a social analyst. His article raised some important questions on the changing Indian society and politics in the context of BJP’s defeat in Karnataka assembly polls.
“The way caste-based mobilisation is blatantly used and discussed in a State like Karnataka, which is considered to be an Information Technology hub and developed region, is disturbing. Linguistic and religious identities’ role in garnering votes was also open without considering the long-term repercussions,” he wrote.
“How Muslim leaders put forth their demands to the Congress leadership against the consolidated votes and the Church brazenly came out about their institutional role in the Congress’ victory are rather scary. Regionalism and sub-regionalism have been a growing trend, and the Karnataka elections once again reminded of the dangers of linguistic reorganisation Dr Ambedkar had warned about.”
A debate has already begun in India over the Organiser editorial.