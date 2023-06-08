‘Modi’s charisma and Hindutva not enough to win’

Prime Minister Modi’s charisma and Hindutva as an ideological glue would not be sufficient to win the Loksabha elections in 2024, said an editorial of Organiser, an affiliated publication of the right wing Hindu organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In the editorial published on 23 May, Organiser’s incumbent editor said it was important to ponder regarding the 2024 general elections especially following the loss in Karnataka election. Prafulla Ketkar said, “For the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it is the right time to take stock of the situation. Without strong leadership and effective delivery at the regional level, Prime Minister Modi’s charisma and Hindutva as an ideological glue would not be sufficient.”