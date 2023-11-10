Blinken in India for talks on China, Israel

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold talks Friday in New Delhi seeking to bolster India as a regional counterweight to China and win backing for its position on Israel's war with Hamas.

Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will join foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and defence minister Rajnath Singh for annual "two-plus-two" talks India has said will focus on "defence and security cooperation".

Delhi is part of the Quad alliance alongside the United States, Australia and Japan, a grouping that positions itself as a bulwark against China's growing assertiveness in the Asia-Pacific region.

Washington hopes a tighter defence relationship will help wean India off Russia, New Delhi's primary military supplier.

"Our intention is to encourage more collaboration to produce world-class defence equipment to meet Indian defence needs and contribute to greater global security," Donald Lu, the top US diplomat for South and Central Asia, said ahead of the trip.