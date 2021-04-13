The remarkable journey of Indian night watchman turned university professor

Ranjith Ramachandran, an assistant professor at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ranchi, is a role model today. His struggle to get a get a good education and the fight to sustain himself to see his dream getting realised is being regarded as an inspiration to the society.

Ranjith lived in a dilapidated single room mud hut and worked as a night watchman for survival. His father is a tailor and mother a daily wage earner under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

He did his graduation at St Pious College, Kanhangad in northern most Kerala and worked as a night watchman at the BSNL exchange in Panathur, Kasargod district. He graduated in Economics honours and went on to study a doctoral degree at IIT Madras, one of the premier institutes of the country.