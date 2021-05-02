Third term for Mamata or will BJP wrest power from TMC?

After eight-phased Assembly polls in West Bengal ended on 29 April, the results will finally come out on Sunday with the Election Commission set to begin counting of votes at 8:00am today.

While Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) is seeking to seize power for the third consecutive term, the BJP is making claims of winning 200 seats in the 294-member West Bengal Assembly.

The power-packed campaigns by the main contenders - the Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), involved rallies with large participations and mega roadshows. The third front i.e. the coalition of the Congress, Left Front and Indian Secular Force seemed to be on the back foot when it came to campaigning.