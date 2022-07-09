Thirteen dead, three dozen missing after cloudburst in India's Kashmir

A rescue operation has recovered eight dead bodies after the cloudburst near the cave, said Kashmir police chief Vijay Kumar. "Some tents and community kitchens have washed away in the flash flood."

Another official who was unauthorized to speak to the media, said the death toll was larger, at 13, as five more bodies had been recovered.

He said rescuers pulled out several bodies from the debris.

Prime minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he was "anguished" and offered "condolences to the bereaved families."