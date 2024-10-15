Trudeau slams India as tensions soar over Sikh separatist’s murder

“The government of India made a fundamental error in thinking that they could engage in supporting criminal activity against Canadians here on Canadian soil, whether it be murders or extortion or other violent acts,” Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa, hours after the expulsions were announced.

“We will never tolerate the involvement of a foreign government threatening and killing Canadian citizens on Canadian soil, a deeply unacceptable violation of Canada’s sovereignty and of international law,” he said.

The expulsions came after New Delhi said its envoy had been named among “persons of interest” following the killing of Nijjar.

India “decided to expel” Ottawa’s acting High Commissioner Stewart Wheeler, his deputy and four first secretaries, ordering they leave before midnight on Sunday.

Ottawa announced similar measures in return, with Canadian police saying they had “evidence pertaining to agents of the government of India’s involvement in serious criminal activity” in Canada.

Canadian foreign minister Melanie Joly said that India had refused to cooperate in the investigation, or to lift diplomatic immunity for its envoys.