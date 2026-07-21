Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained amid protest near Modi's residence

Leader of the Opposition in Indian Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday while leading a protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg, where Congress leaders were demanding accountability over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and seeking the resignation of union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

While being detained by the Delhi Police, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said "They are cowards. They are scared. We are not scared of them. They are scared of us."

Police attempted to forcibly remove Rahul Gandhi from the site and were seen carrying him to the bus.