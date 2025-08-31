India committed to improving ties with China, Modi tells Xi

The meeting comes days after Washington imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods in response to New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil, a move analysts say has pushed Modi and Xi to align against Western pressures.

Modi said India and China pursued strategic autonomy, and their ties should not be seen through the lens of a third country, according to an Indian foreign ministry-readout of the meeting.

Modi emphasised reducing India's trade deficit with China and expanding cooperation on regional and global issues, including terrorism and fair trade practices, the ministry added.

The leaders also discussed expanding common ground on bilateral, regional, and global issues, and challenges like terrorism and fair trade in multilateral platforms, the Indian statement said.

"We are committed to progressing our relations based on mutual respect, trust and sensitivities," Modi told Xi during the meeting on the sidelines of the summit, according to a video posted on his official X account.

At a reception for the summit Xi told leaders that the SCO now bears "greater responsibilities" for safeguarding regional peace and stability, and for boosting development of various countries, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday.