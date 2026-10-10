In Frames: Delhi at Boiling Point
Tens of thousands of security forces deployed in New Delhi as the Gen Z-led 'cockroach' movement has called for a major protest on Saturday. The protesters are seeking electoral reforms and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of manipulating voters' lists. Here is a look at the tense standoff in frames so far.
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