India

In Frames: Delhi at Boiling Point

Tens of thousands of security forces deployed in New Delhi as the Gen Z-led 'cockroach' movement has called for a major protest on Saturday. The protesters are seeking electoral reforms and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of manipulating voters' lists. Here is a look at the tense standoff in frames so far.

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People unload barricades from a police vehicle ahead of a protest planned by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seeking the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India, 9 October 2026.
REUTERS
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Security personnel stand guard outside the headquarters of the Election Commission of India on the day of a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest seeking the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, India, 10 October 2026.
REUTERS
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters sleep at a park next to the site of a protest seeking the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, India, 10 October, 2026.
REUTERS
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Security personnel arrive ahead of a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest seeking the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, India, 10 October 2026.
REUTERS
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A man walks past members of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) standing guard ahead of a protest planned by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seeking the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, near the protest site in New Delhi, India, 10 October 2026.
REUTERS
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A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel barricades a street ahead of a protest by the youth-led Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of India’s Chief Election Commissioner over alleged "special intensive revision” (SIR) voter-roll irregularities, near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on 10 October 2026.
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Security personnel stand guard ahead of a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest seeking the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, India, 10 October 2026.
REUTERS
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Security personnel stand next to barricades ahead of a protest planned by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seeking the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India, 9 October, 2026.
REUTERS
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A security personnel walks past a police vehicle with Jammu and Kashmir registration plates ahead of a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest seeking the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India, 9 October, 2026.
REUTERS
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Heavy security personnel deployed behind barricades near Vijay Chowk to halt the INDIA bloc MPs' protest march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday. 9 October 2026
ANI
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Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA Bloc MPs raise slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar during a protest at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi on Friday. 9 October 2026.
ANI
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Demonstrators take part in a protest organized by opposition parties demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, India, 8 October, 2026.
REUTERS
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Women supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) hold up flip-flops while protesting for women's safety in Bengaluru, India, 8 October 2026.
REUTERS
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A woman holds a copy of the Indian Constitution as supporters of Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee take part in a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in Kolkata, India, 8 October 2026.
Reuters
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A woman supporter of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) holds up a flip-flop while protesting for women’s safety in Bengaluru, India, October 8, 2026. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh
REUTERS
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Indian social media influencer and activist Dhruv Rathee shows a SIR (Special Intensive Revision) investigation report copy to people during a protest demanding the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in Bengaluru, India, 8 October 2026.
REUTERS
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Police detain Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, during a protest organized by opposition parties demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, India, 7 October, 2026.
REUTERS
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A demonstrator jumps out of a bus window broken by detained protesters during a protest against the alleged assault of female protesters and journalists by Delhi Police and demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, India, 4 October 2026.
REUTERS
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