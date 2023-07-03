India’s women wrestlers push for reforms after sexual harassment case

Indian women wrestlers and their families, aghast at accusations of sexual harassment by a top sports administrator, are pressing for reforms, ranging from guardians accompanying contestants to demands for more women officials in senior ranks of the sport.

A trial court admitted this month a case of sexual harassment and intimidation against the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, an influential lawmaker of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party.

But the delay in taking action drew global attention when top wrestlers threatened in May to throw their medals into the Ganges, Hinduism’s holiest river, in protest about five months after accusing Singh of groping young women during tournaments.

In domestic media interviews, Singh has denied the charges that he sexually harassed the six female wrestlers, who have represented India internationally, with an aide saying his innocence would be proved by the judiciary.