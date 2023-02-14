India's tax officials raid BBC India offices after critical documentary

Indian tax authorities raided the BBC's New Delhi and Mumbai offices on Tuesday, weeks after the broadcaster aired a documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's actions during deadly sectarian riots in 2002.

Police sealed off the New Delhi office, which occupies two floors, and half a dozen officers were stationed outside to prevent people from entering or leaving.

A BBC employee based in New Delhi told AFP that the tax raid was in progress and that officials were "confiscating all phones".

An official at the scene said: "There is government procedure happening inside the office," declining to disclose their department.

Another BBC staffer based in Mumbai confirmed the broadcaster's office in India's commercial hub was also being raided.

India's Income Tax Department could not be reached for comment by AFP.

Last month, the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary alleging that Hindu nationalist Modi ordered police to turn a blind eye to sectarian riots in Gujarat state, where he was premier at the time.