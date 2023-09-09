G20 fails to agree fossil fuel phase-out despite warnings

G20 leaders meeting Saturday failed to agree to a phase-out of fossil fuels, despite a UN report a day earlier deeming the drawdown "indispensable" to achieving net-zero emissions.

But, for the first time, they backed a target of tripling global renewable energy capacity, a goal championed by the chief of the COP28 climate talks that begin in November.

The much-debated G20 statement also acknowledges that limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius will require slashing greenhouse gases 43 percent by 2030 from 2019 levels.

And it includes a reference to the need for emissions to peak before 2025.

Still, the decision by nations that account for 80 percent of global emissions to eschew stronger language on fossil fuels will raise questions about global commitments before the key round of climate discussions in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates.

The Group of 20 is deeply divided by geopolitical faultlines including Russia's Ukraine invasion and relations with China.

But it is similarly riven by disagreement on the future of oil, with major producers like Saudi Arabia among its membership and reluctant to agree to the end of all fossil fuels.