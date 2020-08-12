Violence over reported Facebook post kills 3 in Bengaluru

Three people were killed in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru after violence erupted between police and protesters over a reported derogatory Facebook post about the Prophet Mohammad, a senior police official said on Wednesday, reports news agency Reuters.

The violent protests saw thousands taking to the streets late on Tuesday, local news reports said.

News agency IANS said the violent protests broke out in eastern Bengaluru late on Tuesday night over a “derogatory message” posted by a politician's relative on social media.

A mob gathered outside Congress legislator Akanda Srinivas Murthy's house where they shouted slogans against the post and also resorted to arson.