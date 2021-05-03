WB governor raises concern over post-poll violence, summons top police officials

In wake of rising post-poll incidents of arson, looting and violence in West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on 3 May summoned the state director of general police (DGP) and Kolkata police commissioner to discuss the law and order situation, ANI reports.

"DGP, West Bengal and Kolkata Police Commissioner summoned by me in the wake of continually rising post-poll incidents of arson, looting and violence as also killings in the State were indicated of alarming scenario. Called upon them to take all steps to restore law and order," tweeted the Governor's office.

The Governor further said it is sad that nine persons have lost their lives and many injured in post-poll political violence.