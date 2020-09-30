With 80,000 new COVID-19 cases, India crosses 6.2m

With a spike of 80,472 coronavirus cases and 1,179 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally on Wednesday mounted to the grim 6.2 million-mark with a total of 6,225,763 cases.

Out of the total cases, 940,441 are currently active, 5,187,825 have been discharged, while 97,497 lost the battle against the viral disease.

While the recovery rate stands at a whooping high of 83.33 per cent, the fatality rate has come down to 1.57 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.