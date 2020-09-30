With 80,000 new COVID-19 cases, India crosses 6.2m

IANS
New Delhi
A medical worker, checks an oxygen cylinder before transferring COVID-19 patient from the emergency ward to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, Bihar, India, 27 July 2020.
A medical worker, checks an oxygen cylinder before transferring COVID-19 patient from the emergency ward to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, Bihar, India, 27 July 2020.Reuters file photo

With a spike of 80,472 coronavirus cases and 1,179 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally on Wednesday mounted to the grim 6.2 million-mark with a total of 6,225,763 cases.

Out of the total cases, 940,441 are currently active, 5,187,825 have been discharged, while 97,497 lost the battle against the viral disease.

While the recovery rate stands at a whooping high of 83.33 per cent, the fatality rate has come down to 1.57 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Advertisement

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 1,366,129 cases, including 36,181 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 1,086,688 sample tests in a single day on Tuesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 74,196,729.

More News

Amnesty suspends India operations due to govt 'witch hunt'

The logo of Amnesty International is seen next to director of Mujeres En Linea Luisa Kislinger, during a news conference in Caracas

With 70,000 new cases, India’s corona tally crosses 6.1m

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a woman during a rapid antigen testing campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, 7 September 2020.

India has over 6 million COVID-19 cases

A medical worker, checks an oxygen cylinder before transferring COVID-19 patient from the emergency ward to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, Bihar, India, 27 July 2020.

India’s coronavirus tally nears 6 million

A medical worker, checks an oxygen cylinder before transferring COVID-19 patient from the emergency ward to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, Bihar, India, 27 July 2020.