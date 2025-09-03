Bangladesh minorities can stay without documents in India

Anyone caught illegally entering India will have to be kept in a detention camp. For this reason, the central government has directed states to set up detention centres, commonly referred as detention camps.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has issued this directive.

In the last budget session of Parliament, the Immigration and Foreigners (Amendment) Act was passed. The law came into effect on 1 September.

It states that anyone entering without proper documents, or overstaying after a visa has expired, must be kept in a detention centre until they are deported to their own country, reports news agency PTI.