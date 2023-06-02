Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at Modi over China in US visit

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of relations with China, saying Beijing was “occupying our territory,” while also taking a dig at the Hindu nationalist leader over the country’s religious polarization.

“The fact of the matter is China is occupying our territory. It’s an accepted fact,” Gandhi, who belongs to the opposition Congress party, said in remarks at The National Press Club in a visit to Washington.

“It’s absolutely unacceptable. Prime Minister seems to believe otherwise.”

India’s embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.