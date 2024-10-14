Escalation as India withdraws Canada envoy named in probe, expels diplomats

India has long denied Trudeau’s accusation. On Monday it dismissed Canada’s move on the inquiry and accused Trudeau of pursuing a “political agenda”.

“We have no faith in the current Canadian Government’s commitment to ensure their security. Therefore, the Government of India has decided to withdraw the High Commissioner and other targeted diplomats and officials,” India’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

It later said it had asked the six Canadian diplomats to leave by Saturday.

It also said it had summoned Canadian Charge d’Affaires Stewart Wheeler to protest.

Canada’s government has not publicly confirmed that it has named any Indian official as a person of interest.