India urges US to resolve tariff dispute in trade talks
India has said that trade concerns should be addressed through ongoing talks with Washington, after the United States proposed raising tariffs on Indian goods to 17 per cent.
“India and the United States are engaged in negotiations for a Bilateral Trade Agreement,” New Delhi’s commerce ministry said late Wednesday, saying it was working towards an “early conclusion” of a deal.
“It has been India’s position that any trade-related concerns should be addressed within the framework of these negotiations,” the statement added.
The two countries reached an interim trade agreement in February aimed at reducing US tariffs on Indian goods.
However, the US Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs days later, fuelling uncertainty over when the agreement would take effect.
The two sides have been negotiating ever since.
However, on Wednesday, Washington—after a months-long probe into alleged excess production—proposed a 17 per cent rate on India.
“India engaged constructively throughout this investigation,” New Delhi added.
“In response...the Department of Commerce stated that India does not have structural excess capacity in any sector.”
The new tariffs face a period of public comment before taking effect.
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in October that the talks had reached “a plateau, beyond which giving or taking might be very, very difficult”.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on a visit to India shortly after, was more upbeat, saying the two sides were “about as close as you can be without having an executed agreement”.