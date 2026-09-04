India unsure whether Tarique Rahman or his representative will attend BRICS

The Indian government still does not know whether Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will attend the upcoming BRICS Summit or, if he does not, whether someone else will represent Bangladesh at the event.

Responding to a question on the matter at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ briefing on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said he had no new information on the issue.

India has invited Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to attend the outreach session of the BRICS Summit in his capacity as chair of BIMSTEC. The summit is scheduled to take place in New Delhi on 12 and 13 September.