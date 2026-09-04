Diplomacy
India unsure whether Tarique Rahman or his representative will attend BRICS
The Indian government still does not know whether Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will attend the upcoming BRICS Summit or, if he does not, whether someone else will represent Bangladesh at the event.
Responding to a question on the matter at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ briefing on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said he had no new information on the issue.
India has invited Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to attend the outreach session of the BRICS Summit in his capacity as chair of BIMSTEC. The summit is scheduled to take place in New Delhi on 12 and 13 September.
India had earlier confirmed that the BRICS invitation was extended separately from an invitation for a bilateral visit.
The Indian government had formally invited Tarique Rahman for a bilateral visit soon after he became prime minister. Later, he was invited to the BRICS outreach session in his capacity as BIMSTEC chair.
While discussions between the two countries over the bilateral visit were under way, the situation became complicated over former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in India.
Her “continued political campaigning” on Bangladesh while staying in India has cast uncertainty over Tarique Rahman’s visit. As a result, even one week before the BRICS Summit, uncertainty remains over who will represent Bangladesh.
Jaiswal’s response also did not make clear whether someone else would represent Bangladesh if Tarique Rahman does not attend.
It has been alleged that Sheikh Hasina was conducting “anti-state and anti-government campaigning” through her virtual participation in a press conference organised at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club (FCC) in New Delhi on 5 August.
The incident angered the Bangladesh government, which expressed its displeasure in various ways. Dhaka also renewed its demand for Hasina’s extradition and urged the Indian government to restrain her political activities.
The decision not to have Tarique Rahman visit India for a bilateral engagement ahead of the BRICS Summit is linked to the episode.
Following 5 August, Delhi Police recently refused permission for another international discussion in which several people associated with the Awami League, whose activities are banned in Bangladesh, were scheduled to participate.
Hasina has also recently given fresh interviews to several Indian media outlets. The Indian government declined to comment on those interviews on Friday.
Responding to several questions on the matter during the foreign ministry briefing, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government had nothing to say about it.
A journalist asked whether the timing of Hasina’s interviews was “quite interesting” and whether the Indian government had anything to say about it. Jaiswal replied that he had no comment.
Another journalist said Hasina had told the media outlets that she had no understanding with the Bangladesh government regarding her return to the country in December this year and that no back-channel discussions were taking place with the government.
The journalist said Hasina had sought assurances of personal security in connection with her return, as well as guarantees that she would be able to communicate with her lawyers. She had also said she wanted to ensure a free and impartial trial.
Asked whether Sheikh Hasina had conveyed any of these matters to the Indian government, Jaiswal said he had no information on the issue.