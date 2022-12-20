India develops infrastructure along Arunachal border to thwart Chinese aggression

He further informed that two tunnels -- the Sela tunnel and the Nechipu tunnel -- are under construction as vehicular movement becomes difficult due to heavy snowfall during winter.

"The Sela tunnel is under construction and is 400 meters below Sela pass. Once the tunnel is completed, people will be able to pass through it even in winter. We are also working on the Nechipu tunnel, near the Nechipu pass. Once they are completed, both military as well as civilian vehicular movement would be a lot more smooth. It will boost not just infrastructure in the area but tourism as well," he further said.

Apart from road connectivity and other infrastructure development works, the government is working to strengthen mobile connectivity in Tawang and other bordering areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

More mobile towers have been installed in Tawang and other border areas of the Tawang district, along the LAC.