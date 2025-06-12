Air India plane crash: Ahmedabad police chief says 204 bodies found
Police in the Indian city of Ahmedabad said they had collected 204 dead bodies after a London-bound passenger plane with 242 people on board crashed into residential buildings after takeoff today, Thursday.
"We have found 204 bodies," city police commissioner GS Malik told AFP, adding that 41 injured people were "under treatment".
The dead included those from the plane crash and from buildings into which the plane smashed. "Rescue work is ongoing," he said.