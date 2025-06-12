India

Air India plane crash: Ahmedabad police chief says 204 bodies found      

AFP
Ahmedabad
This handout taken and posted on the X (formerly Twitter) account of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) On 12 June, 2025 shows the back of AN Air India plane after it crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad.AFP

Police in the Indian city of Ahmedabad said they had collected 204 dead bodies after a London-bound passenger plane with 242 people on board crashed into residential buildings after takeoff today, Thursday.

"We have found 204 bodies," city police commissioner GS Malik told AFP, adding that 41 injured people were "under treatment".

The dead included those from the plane crash and from buildings into which the plane smashed. "Rescue work is ongoing," he said.

Also Read

Air India says passengers on crashed plane included 169 Indians, 53 British

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from India