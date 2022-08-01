One youth dies with Monkeypox-like symptoms in India

Health minister of India’s Kerala state, Veena George initiated a high-level inquiry into the death of a youth, presenting with monkeypox-like symptoms. The youth is from Chavakkad Kuranjiyur in Thrissur district & tested positive in a foreign country.

"The result of the test conducted in the foreign country was positive. He sought treatment in Thrissur due to severe fatigue and encephalitis and Monkeypox is not a fatal disease," said George. She said that delay in seeking treatment will be investigated.

The health department called a meeting in Punnayur regarding the death of a young man due to alleged Monkeypox.